Human Remains Located On Leithfield Beach, Hurunui

Police received information this morning that human remains had washed ashore at Leithfield Beach in Hurunui.

The remains were located by a member of the public who informed Police just after 8.30am.

At this time, the remains are unidentified and the circumstances are unknown.

Anyone with information or concerns that can assist this Police inquiry are asked to contact Police on 111 and quote event number P049212549.

