Human Remains Located On Leithfield Beach, Hurunui
Thursday, 6 January 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police received information this morning that human
remains had washed ashore at Leithfield Beach in
Hurunui.
The remains were located by a member of the
public who informed Police just after 8.30am.
At this
time, the remains are unidentified and the circumstances are
unknown.
Anyone with information or concerns that can
assist this Police inquiry are asked to contact Police on
111 and quote event number
P049212549.
