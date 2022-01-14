Fatality Following Workplace Incident – Pōkeno, Waikato
Friday, 14 January 2022, 9:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that one person has died as the result
of a single vehicle incident at a premises on Dean Road,
Pōkeno.
Shortly after 6pm today Police received a
report of a person trapped under a truck. Emergency services
attended but sadly, the person has died at the
scene.
WorkSafe have been
notified.
