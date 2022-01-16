Severe Weather Watches

Issued at: 8:13pm Saturday, 15th January 2022

Situation

Cyclone Cody, currently over waters to the northeast of New Zealand, is expected to move southwards and pass east of East Cape during Monday, before moving southwards towards the Chatham Islands on Tuesday. This cyclone will be accompanied by a tropical airmass, which may bring brief heavy rain to the northeast of the North Island on Monday, along with gale force south to southeast winds. Hazardous conditions are expected about exposed eastern coastlines of the North Island, where large easterly swells, significant sea surges/rips and coastal inundation are possible. Note, the latest tracks for the cyclone indicate heavy rain and severe gales are most likely offshore Gisborne, however this Watch will be maintained in case the cyclone tracks closer to the coast, and people are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne

Issued: 8:12pm Saturday, 15th January 2022

Area: Gisborne and the Wairoa District

Valid: 3:00am Monday to 9:00pm Monday

Periods of heavy rain, and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

Strong Wind Watch for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne

Issued: 8:12pm Saturday, 15th January 2022

Area: Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay

Valid: 3:00am Monday to 9:00pm Monday

South to southeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times.

© Scoop Media

