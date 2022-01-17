Wave Warning For Mahanga To Potikirua Point
Monday, 17 January 2022, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
MetService has issued the following WAVE
WARNING.
Valid from 12:00pm 17 January to 3:00pm 18
January
Combined Wave: Combined
waves 5 metres, gradually easing to 3 metres Tuesday
afternoon. Peak period 13 seconds.
Swell:
Easterly swell 4.5 metres expected to easing to
southeast swell 2.5 metres Tuesday afternoon. Period 13
seconds.
Wind Wave: Southeast wind
waves 3 metres, easing to southwest wind waves 1.5 metres
during Tuesday.
Pressure: Minimum
pressure 1005.2 hPa forecast 7pm Mon 17th. Maximum pressure
1010.8 hPa forecast 1pm Tue 18th.
Tides:
The highest risk period is typically at or within
1-2 hours of high tide.
Gisborne high tides: 6:16pm Mon
17th, 6:29am Tue 18th.
Next issue by 1:00pm 18
January
