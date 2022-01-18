Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mt Roskill Homicide: Police Continue Appeals For Second Offender

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Auckland City Police are warning those who may be helping Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen evade Police that they themselves may be liable to prosecution.

Sam Thomsen

Members of the Operation Husky investigation team are continuing to seek the 42-year-old, who is also known as Angelo, as part of the homicide investigation into Brian James' death.

Brian was shot and killed at a Glass Road, Mt Roskill address on the night of 23 December 2021.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says Police believe there are friends and associates of Thomsen that are helping him evade Police.

"The team are working through some possible sightings of Thomsen reported by the public," says Detective Inspector Beard.

"It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when, Police find Thomsen. He should either give himself up now or if there is someone who knows where he is, they should contact Police.

"Those found to be harbouring Thomsen could well find themselves being prosecuted.

"Our message to Thomsen is that we won't stop looking for him. The Warrant to Arrest gives us the power to enter any address Police have reasonable cause to believe he is in."

Police reiterate to the public that, if seen, Thomsen should not be approached. Instead, call Police on 111 or alternatively you can contact Police anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 



Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>




Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 