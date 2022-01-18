Mt Roskill Homicide: Police Continue Appeals For Second Offender

Auckland City Police are warning those who may be helping Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen evade Police that they themselves may be liable to prosecution.

Sam Thomsen

Members of the Operation Husky investigation team are continuing to seek the 42-year-old, who is also known as Angelo, as part of the homicide investigation into Brian James' death.

Brian was shot and killed at a Glass Road, Mt Roskill address on the night of 23 December 2021.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says Police believe there are friends and associates of Thomsen that are helping him evade Police.

"The team are working through some possible sightings of Thomsen reported by the public," says Detective Inspector Beard.

"It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when, Police find Thomsen. He should either give himself up now or if there is someone who knows where he is, they should contact Police.

"Those found to be harbouring Thomsen could well find themselves being prosecuted.

"Our message to Thomsen is that we won't stop looking for him. The Warrant to Arrest gives us the power to enter any address Police have reasonable cause to believe he is in."

Police reiterate to the public that, if seen, Thomsen should not be approached. Instead, call Police on 111 or alternatively you can contact Police anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

