UPDATE: Police Investigation Ongoing Following Pauanui Boating Incident



Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a

man at Pauanui on 5 January 2022 after a boat overturned.

The findings of the Police investigation will ultimately be provided to the

Coroner.

Maritime NZ is also investigating this incident.

Police would like to thank all those who have come forward with information.

MESSAGE FROM THE FAMILY:

We are grieving the loss of a husband, father and grandfather who loved the

sea and spending time with his family.

We are focusing all our energies on supporting our two very young family

members in hospital, and each other.

Our family has been inundated with support and we are grateful for this.

It is important we take the time now to thank the people who helped our

family on 5 January at Pauanui. This includes the Surf Life Savers and other

emergency service responders.

We want to acknowledge the incredible job they did on the day and we know

they too will have been greatly affected by this.

Our young family members continue to receive wonderful care in Starship

Children’s Hospital and we want to extend our appreciation to the hospital

staff.

Our family will now await the outcomes of the current investigations so we

have a full and accurate understanding of why this happened.

We understand people are both concerned and interested but we would like to

ask for complete privacy at this time.

