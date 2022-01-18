UPDATE: Police Investigation Ongoing Following Pauanui Boating Incident
Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a
man at Pauanui on 5 January 2022 after a boat overturned.
The findings of the
Police investigation will ultimately be provided to
the
Coroner.
Maritime NZ is also investigating this incident.
Police would like to thank all those who have come forward with information.
MESSAGE FROM THE FAMILY:
We are
grieving the loss of a husband, father and grandfather who
loved the
sea and spending time with his family.
We are focusing all our energies on supporting
our two very young family
members in hospital, and each other.
Our family has been inundated with support and we are grateful for this.
It is important we take
the time now to thank the people who helped
our
family on 5 January at Pauanui. This includes the Surf Life Savers and other
emergency service responders.
We want to acknowledge the incredible job
they did on the day and we know
they too will have been greatly affected by this.
Our young family
members continue to receive wonderful care in
Starship
Children’s Hospital and we want to extend our appreciation to the hospital
staff.
Our family will now await the
outcomes of the current investigations so we
have a full and accurate understanding of why this happened.
We understand people are both concerned and
interested but we would like to
ask for complete privacy at this time.