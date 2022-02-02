Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Roads Remain Open As Rainfall Continues Over South Westland, SH6

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 5:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Despite heavy rain over South Westland all day, state highways on the West Coast have remained open with only minor slips and small rockfalls which were easily cleared, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

There is surface flooding on low-lying areas of highway.

“A second front appears to be hitting South Westland as we go into the evening,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast. “Our teams will continue to monitor key rivers and bridge approaches, with night patrols as needed.”

Waka Kotahi crews and contractors’ machinery were deployed yesterday to Whataroa and Haast to be on hand for the forecast bad weather.

Check before you head out SH6 tonight

People who may be driving along SH6 north of Haast to Hokitika should check the Waka Kotahi traffic and travel page before heading out tonight as the situation can change quickly. “The highway will be closed if there are safety concerns, particularly in the hours of darkness,” says Miss Whinham.

High tide is half an hour after midnight but this is not at this stage expected to cause additional issues.

The MetService forecast remains largely unchanged apart from the Buller area which may get more rain on Friday and into the weekend.

Radio updates on the West Coast

· Coast FM 94.5 Franz Josef

· 99.5 Westland

· 100.3 Hokitika

· Gold 91.5FM Westland

· Newstalk ZB 103.5FM Westland

· 105.9FM Hokitika

· Radio Hauraki 105.1FM Westland

· RNZ Concert 95.5FM Westland

· RNZ National 101.1 Westland

· SENZ 89.1FM Westland

· The Hits 90.5FM South Westland

· 93.1FM Westland

· 97.1FM Hokitika

· ZM 89.9FM Westland

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

