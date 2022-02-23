UPDATE – Missing Person, Wayne Taylor
Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 3:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Today Police and family members of missing man Wayne
Taylor have conducted extensive searches of the area where
his car was found, north of Kaikoura.
Wayne was
reported missing on 22 February after last being seen in
Blenheim on Sunday 20 February.
His silver 2011
Mercedes-Benz station wagon was located this morning at a
lookout just north of Kaikoura.
Police would like to
hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage of State Highway 1
between Ohau Point and south of Rakautara, between 4pm on
Sunday 20th and 12 noon on Tuesday 22nd.
Wayne’s
disappearance is out of character, and his family and Police
want to locate him.
If you can help with any
information that may assist Police, please call 111 and
quote file number
220222/5993.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia... More>>