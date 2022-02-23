UPDATE – Missing Person, Wayne Taylor

Today Police and family members of missing man Wayne Taylor have conducted extensive searches of the area where his car was found, north of Kaikoura.

Wayne was reported missing on 22 February after last being seen in Blenheim on Sunday 20 February.

His silver 2011 Mercedes-Benz station wagon was located this morning at a lookout just north of Kaikoura.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage of State Highway 1 between Ohau Point and south of Rakautara, between 4pm on Sunday 20th and 12 noon on Tuesday 22nd.

Wayne’s disappearance is out of character, and his family and Police want to locate him.

If you can help with any information that may assist Police, please call 111 and quote file number 220222/5993.

