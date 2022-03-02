Authority Chair: We Are Finally Getting Our Home Back. We Are Finally Getting Our Capital Back

The Chair of the National Maori Authority and the person behind the #endtheprotest campaign has thanked Police for taking charge at Parliament today and begin the process of closing the protest down. Tukaki has said the behaviour of a large group of the protestors was nothing more than feral and they had no interest in talking, negotiating or anything else. Tukaki also said that while there have been people down at the protest wanting to pursue Kaupapa that has was all drowned out by those seek mob rule and mob violence. Tukaki went further and said the puppet masters behind the protest such as Brian Tamaki, the Baker Family, Damien Dement and others should be held to account of inciting violence:

“The move by Police is not yet at an end but just witnessing the violence, the destruction of things such as the children’s playground, burning tents, projectiles thrown at Police, the use of things such as fire extinguishers and gas bottles along with sky rockets is and remains a disgrace. I ask all New Zealanders to save the very images and videos that the protestors have been using to live stream their antics and when the time is right they should be identified and held to account” Tukaki said

“This past few weeks Wellingtonians have suffered abuse, financial pressure on their small businesses, disruption to work and our children’s education with school closures – all because these phantom few didn’t like the fact that A: a majority Government was elected that they just didn’t like, B: they wanted us to all believe that their conspiracy theories meant we were all wrong when it came to the pandemic and C: that they had some god given right to hold us all to ransom. And even sadder than that was a very small number of Maori who decided to throw tikanga out the window and essentially invade Marae and Maori infrastructure” Tukaki said

“To be frank; you cannot negotiate with stupid nor should you even try especially when that fringe element had taken over the narrative and called for public executions of political and Maori leaders as well as threats made against them and their whanau. In no ones world is any of that ok” Tukaki said

“And against the backdrop comes the reality that we are facing a much more serious opponent in Omicron and more to the point the Government had already indicated mandates would be coming to an end. Our borders are reopening and we are finding our way back to the new normal. But still these people attempted essentially the same sort of playbook as happened at the Capitol in the United States. Trump doesn’t live here”

“I want to thank all of the brave men and women from our emergency services who have been in the thick of the protests today, our Maori whanau from Ngati Toa, Te Atiawa and Taranaki Whanau as well as the citizens of Wellington – we are finally getting our home back. We are finally getting our Capital back.” Tukaki said.

