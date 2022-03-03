Mortgages And Other Real Estate Loans Drive Household Debt Up
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 11:17 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Total household debt increased 29 percent from the year
ended June 2018 to the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said
today.
Household debt or liabilities is the amount of
money borrowed from another party, like mortgages, student
loans, and debt on credit cards.
“Mortgage debt on
the family home, which increased by 30 percent from 2018 to
2021, was the main reason for an increase in total household
debt. Other real estate loans also contributed to the
increase, rising 44 percent,” wealth and poverty
statistics senior manager Andrew Neal
said.
