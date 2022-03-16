Fatal Incident, Nukuhou - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services have responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on a private property on Mottram Road in Nukuhou.

A truck is reported to have overturned shortly before 8am.

A person has died at the scene.

WorkSafe has been advised.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the

Coroner.

The Coroner will release their finding in due course.

© Scoop Media

