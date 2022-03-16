Fatal Incident, Nukuhou - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 10:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services have responded to reports of a single
vehicle crash on a private property on Mottram Road in
Nukuhou.
A truck is reported to have overturned
shortly before 8am.
A person has died at the
scene.
WorkSafe has been advised.
Police are
making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of
the
Coroner.
The Coroner will release their finding
in due
course.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?.. More>>