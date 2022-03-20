Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiwi Can Do Opens Channels For Individuals Or Community Groups To Help Keep Countdown’s Shelves Stocked

Sunday, 20 March 2022, 5:47 pm
Press Release: Kiwi Can Do

Kiwi Can Do has opened up 0800, Website, Facebook channels for anyone in the community to jump on board with paid jobs to help keep Countdown’s supply chains running and ensure families can put food on their tables.

“We need your help to help your community and keep our whanau and friends fed,” Kiwi Can Do managing director Iain Morrison says. “We’ve got to come together as a country and we want to talk to anyone who can help. The work hours are highly flexible. It’s night work. Weekend work. Day work. Part-time. Flexible shifts.

“If you’ve got a forklift or truck licence, you’re gold,” Mr Morrison says. “It’s also a great way for Ministry of Social Development job seekers to ease back into work. If you’re a student over 16 it’s money in the back pocket.

“Night owls, grandmas and grandads, first home deposit savers, sports or church group fundraisers if your sports team needs new kit or money to pay subs, or your church needs a new roof.”

This paid work could last for six weeks or longer and could mean $100 to $500 in the bank account a week.

Countdown’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin says since the start of the Omicron outbreak they have had thousands of team members away, either isolating as a positive case or as a household contact.

“We have fewer people working right across our supply chain, which impacts how quickly we can move stock around and get it into our stores. We want our team to take the time to get themselves and their whānau well, so we need local people who can temporarily come in and help us get food and groceries out to where they’re needed,” she said.

Mr Morrison said Kiwi Can Do would be issuing Critical Worker certificates, outlining the importance of their work, which they can add to their CVs and have evidence they can use to impress prospective employers offering them forever jobs and long-term careers.

“If you want to register but there’s a problem…tell us. Kiwi Can Do is really good at solving problems,” Mr Morrison says. “We’ve got a reputation for being friendly, helpful and understanding, so don’t hold back.

“Right now, we need hundreds of workers for Countdown distribution centres in Wiri Auckland, Palmerston North and Christchurch, eStores in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Tauranga along with demand right across the country for workers in 196 retail stores.“

Register NOW for a pre-screening interview. Google Kiwi Can Do or www.kiwi-can-do.co.nz or 0800 KCDWORK (0800 523 9675). This is an MSD Industry Partnerships initiative with Kiwi Can Do Ltd.

