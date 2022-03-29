Update - missing man David Holland



Search teams looking for missing Papamoa man David Holland have exhausted

available lines of enquiry at this time.

Extensive searches have been made of the area in an effort to understand what

might have happened to David, who was last seen on the evening of Friday 11

March.

To date, nothing of note has been found that would give us any clues as to

David's whereabouts or movements.

Further searching cannot occur without evidence to narrow any areas of

interest.

The search is still being reviewed and Police will assess any new information

received.

We are still appealing to anyone with information about David's movements or

whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

