Update - missing man David Holland
Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Search teams looking for missing Papamoa man David
Holland have exhausted
available lines of enquiry at this
time.
Extensive searches have been made of the area in an
effort to understand what
might have happened to David,
who was last seen on the evening of Friday 11
March.
To
date, nothing of note has been found that would give us any
clues as to
David's whereabouts or movements.
Further
searching cannot occur without evidence to narrow any areas
of
interest.
The search is still being reviewed and
Police will assess any new information
received.
We
are still appealing to anyone with information about David's
movements or
whereabouts to come forward.
Anyone who
can help should call 105 and quote file number
220312/6869.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category... More>>