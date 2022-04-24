Update - Firearms Incidents, Wellington

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the shooting in Dixon Street yesterday morning, as the investigation into two firearms-related incidents in Wellington continues.

The incidents in Dixon Street, Te Aro and Tremewan Street, Tawa are believed to be gang-related.

Inspector Warwick McKee acknowledges the work of frontline Police dealing with the incidents yesterday morning. “Firearms incidents are relatively rare in Wellington, and distressing to our communities when they do occur.

The swift action of frontline Police to locate and arrest seven offenders underlines how seriously we take these incidents.

“Police investigations staff are now working to determine the circumstances of the incidents ahead of bringing formal charges against the people arrested, who remain in custody.”

Two people remain in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital.

There will be an increased Police presence throughout Wellington while the investigation is ongoing. Police are not ruling-out making further arrests.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with enquiries is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote case number 220423/8189.

Alternately information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800

555 111.

