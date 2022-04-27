Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maori Authority Joins The Call For An Inquiry Into Ports Across The Country

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 6:47 am
Press Release: National Maori Authority

The Chair of the National Maori Authority, Matthew Tukaki, has joined with the unions to call on an Inquiry into the state of the workplace across New Zealand Ports. Tukaki said the Maori Authority needed to act to support the standing up of an Inquiry because a large portion of the workforce are Maori and Pacific and the conditions are just not acceptable making it clear that “no New Zealander should be in a position where they go to work and don’t return to their whanau alive”

Tukaki said the issue of the Ports goes deeper than just the health and safety environment its also about workplace laws going so far to the casualisation extreme:

“The Ports of Auckland and ports right across the country are dangerous working environments and while the headlines of a death do grab our attention the other harsh reality is that workers are injured all the time. Some of those injuries are minor but others can be quite severe. When you are injured its going to mean time off work, its going to mean a potential loss of income and depending on the injury it could ultimately end your career.” Tukaki said

“Then there is pressure on the whanau left behind who are forced to pick up the pieces. It makes for a perfect storm and it all starts by having unsafe working conditions” Tukaki said

“In this most recent case at the Ports of Auckland the young man who was killed worked for a private company called Wallace Investments who run a stevedoring business. If there is going to be a national inquiry the scope should also include all private operators and contracting businesses at the Ports and also captured should be their employment and hiring policies, occupational safety and health frameworks and a full review done on whether or not workers rights as employees are being met” Tukaki said

“I want to reiterate my point that no matter the workplace every New Zealander who goes to work should arrive home to their whanau alive and in this case the Ports across the country are possibly our most at risk. That why the unions are right; its time for an Inquiry to get to the bottom of what has happening.” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from National Maori Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


National truly is the party of aspiration. Any centre-right voter who watched their champion’s trainwreck interview with Jack Tame on last Sunday’s Q & A programme would have to conclude that if Christopher Luxon can lead National to victory in 2023, any wealthy white man in a suit can do it. A Luxon victory would prove once again that governments get voted out, not voted in...
More>>



 
 




David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>



Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>




TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 