Every Shave Matters

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 11:01 am
Press Release: Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand

Eight Kiwis - adults and children - are diagnosed each day with a blood cancer.

‘Shave for a Cure’ is Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand’s (LBC) signature fundraising event. This campaign has been running for over a decade.

‘Shave for a Cure’ enables kiwis to show their support for cancer patients - many who lose their hair as a result of life-saving treatments such as chemotherapy. Farmers is proud to support LBC’s ‘Shave’ campaign again this year by taking donations at any Farmers store between 5 th - 25 th May and hosting community ‘Shave’ events at our stores.

Last year Farmers customers contributed over $235,000 during our ‘Shave’ Campaign. Farmers staff also invest their time and resources in hosting local ‘Shave’ events nationwide, inviting the public to embrace this wonderful cause and supporting the shavees, patients and families in their communities.

This year Farmers, who are long-term supporters of LBC, are hosting 11 community ‘Shave’ events in stores across New Zealand:

Northlands Mall (Christchurch) Saturday 7th May 12 - 2pm Nor/west Saturday 7th May 12 - 2pm The Base (Te Rapa) Saturday 7th May 12 - 2pm Tauranga Saturday 7th May 12 - 2pm Lambton Quay (Wellington) Saturday 7th May 12 - 2pm Albany Saturday 14th May 12 - 2pm Sylvia Park Saturday 14th May 12 - 2pm Manukau Saturday 14th May 12 - 2pm Rotorua Saturday 14th May 12 - 2pm Palmerston North Saturday 14th May 12 - 2pm Dunedin Saturday 14th May 12 - 2pm

With over an estimated 21,000 New Zealanders living with blood cancer, a number of our staff have been personally affected, and many of them take up the challenge to shave their heads to show solidarity. Jane Booth, our Beauty Sales Manager at Dunedin store, is braving the shave this year and shaving her hair off at her store’s community ‘Shave’ event on 14 th May.

LBC & Farmers also have support from some local celebrities, including Lana Searle from More FM & Celebrity Treasure Island who is the MC at Northlands stores ‘Shave’ event and Suzanne Paul who will be the MC at both Albany & Northwest store ‘Shave’ events.

Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand’s CEO, Peter Fergusson, says fundraising from ‘Shave’ is vital as LBC receives no direct government funding.

"The energy, dedication and commitment of the ‘Farmers family’ to raise awareness and funds in support of these people (and their families) in local communities throughout New Zealand is unbelievable. We can’t thank you enough." Peter Fergusson - CEO, Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand

To register for one of the Farmers community ‘Shave’ events go to: www.shaveforacure.co.nz or contact the ‘Shave’ team on 0800 15 10 15.

About Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand

Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC) is the national charity dedicated to supporting patients, and their families living with blood cancers and related blood conditions. www.leukaemia.org.nz

LBC is not a government organisation and rely on the generosity of supporters, fundraisers, and donors for funding. The dollars raised from ‘Shave for a Cure’ help fund core services including patient support, support and funding for research, awareness, and advocacy on behalf of Blood Cancer patients.

