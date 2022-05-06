Arrest Made In Wairarapa Grievous Assault
Friday, 6 May 2022, 5:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Wairarapa CIB Supervisor Sergeant
Michael Smith.
Wairarapa police have arrested a
22-year-old man from Whanganui this evening in relation to a
grievous assault that took place at a residential address in
Masterton on Wednesday evening.
A man initially
arrived at a commercial premises on Chapel Street with
injuries and was transported to Wellington Hospital in a
serious condition.
They remain in hospital and are
expected to make a full recovery.
This afternoon a
22-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with
Grievous Assault following the execution of a search warrant
by Police.
The man is due to appear in the Masterton
district Court on the Saturday 7 May.
We can reassure
the public that the parties were known to each other, and
the incident poses no wider risk to the
community.
