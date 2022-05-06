Arrest Made In Wairarapa Grievous Assault

Attributed to Wairarapa CIB Supervisor Sergeant Michael Smith.

Wairarapa police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Whanganui this evening in relation to a grievous assault that took place at a residential address in Masterton on Wednesday evening.

A man initially arrived at a commercial premises on Chapel Street with injuries and was transported to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

They remain in hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

This afternoon a 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with Grievous Assault following the execution of a search warrant by Police.

The man is due to appear in the Masterton district Court on the Saturday 7 May.

We can reassure the public that the parties were known to each other, and the incident poses no wider risk to the community.

