Serious Crash, Cheltenham - Central
Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 6:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
single-vehicle crash on Kimbolton Road,
Cheltenham.
Police were called about
4.15pm.
Kimbolton Road between SH54 and Hayes
Line/Barrow Road is closed. Diversions are in
place.
Motorists should avoid the area, if
possible.
