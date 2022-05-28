Mount Albert Homicide: Arrest Made

The 22-year-old man sought in relation to the homicide in Mount Albert earlier this week has been arrested.

Police were making enquiries in the Sandringham area this afternoon and located him on Ti Kouka Lane, where he was taken into custody without issue.

“We want to thank members of the community who have provided us with information,” says Detective Inspector Chris Barry of Auckland City CIB.

“We know that this incident will have caused serious concern in the Mount Albert and surrounding communities and we’re pleased to be able to quickly bring it to a resolution.”

The man has been charged with murder and will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

