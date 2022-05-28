Mount Albert Homicide: Arrest Made
Saturday, 28 May 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 22-year-old man sought in relation to the homicide in
Mount Albert earlier this week has been
arrested.
Police were making enquiries in the
Sandringham area this afternoon and located him on Ti Kouka
Lane, where he was taken into custody without
issue.
“We want to thank members of the community
who have provided us with information,” says Detective
Inspector Chris Barry of Auckland City CIB.
“We know
that this incident will have caused serious concern in the
Mount Albert and surrounding communities and we’re pleased
to be able to quickly bring it to a resolution.”
The
man has been charged with murder and will appear in Auckland
District Court on
Monday.
