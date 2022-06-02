Serious Crash, SH5 Waimangu, Rotorua - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 2 June 2022, 6:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
01 June
Police are at the scene of a serious
single-vehicle collision on SH5,
Waimangu.
Emergency
services were alerted to the crash shortly before
10pm.
The Serious Crash Unit are attending.
Diversions
are in place and motorists are advised to expect
delays.
