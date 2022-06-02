Serious Crash, SH5 Waimangu, Rotorua - Bay Of Plenty

01 June

Police are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision on SH5,

Waimangu.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash shortly before 10pm.

The Serious Crash Unit are attending.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

