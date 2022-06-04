Fatal Crash, Hampton Downs - Waikato

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on the Waikato Expressway

overnight.

Police were called to the scene on SH1, Hampton Downs, about 1.25am.

One person died at the scene.

The road has been closed and is expected to reopen shortly.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

