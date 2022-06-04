Fatal Crash, Hampton Downs - Waikato
Saturday, 4 June 2022, 6:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on the
Waikato Expressway
overnight.
Police were called
to the scene on SH1, Hampton Downs, about 1.25am.
One
person died at the scene.
The road has been closed
and is expected to reopen shortly.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...More>>