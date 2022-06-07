Investigation Following Christchurch Firearms Incident
Police are investigating a firearms incident in Bower
Ave, North New
Brighton, Christchurch this afternoon.
Police attended following a report of
gunshots in the area at about 3:25pm.
On arrival Police located a man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers who attended were armed as a precaution.
"We believe this to have been an isolated
incident and do not believe there
is any further risk to the public," says Canterbury District Commander,
Superintendent John Price.
"We are
absolutely committed to finding those responsible for this
offending
and holding them to account.
“Reducing
incidents of gun violence is paramount for Police and
the
community. We will not tolerate it - gun violence has no place here and
threatens the fundamental right of the community to be safe and feel safe."
At this early stage no arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing.