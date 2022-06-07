Investigation Following Christchurch Firearms Incident

Police are investigating a firearms incident in Bower Ave, North New

Brighton, Christchurch this afternoon.

Police attended following a report of gunshots in the area at about 3:25pm.

On arrival Police located a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers who attended were armed as a precaution.

"We believe this to have been an isolated incident and do not believe there

is any further risk to the public," says Canterbury District Commander,

Superintendent John Price.

"We are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for this offending

and holding them to account.

“Reducing incidents of gun violence is paramount for Police and the

community. We will not tolerate it - gun violence has no place here and

threatens the fundamental right of the community to be safe and feel safe."

At this early stage no arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing.

