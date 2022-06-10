Arrest At Auckland International Airport For Smuggling Methamphetamine
Attributed to Cam Moore, Customs Manager Investigations.
Customs have arrested a man at Auckland International Airport today for attempting to smuggle two kilograms of methamphetamine into the country from a flight departing Santiago.
The methamphetamine, believed to be sourced from Mexico, was found hidden in the man’s luggage.
This is the first seizure of drugs found on a passenger since the border was reopened this year.
The defendant will appear in Manukau District Court charged with the Importation of a Class A drug.
Further enquiries are ongoing and Customs is unable to provide further details at this stage.