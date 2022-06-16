Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TECT Rescue Helicopter's May Missions

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 9:49 am
Press Release: TECT Rescue Helicopter

During the month of May, the TECT Rescue Helicopter carried out 46 life-saving missions, including 27 inter-hospital transfers, 7 medicals, 1 rescue, 8 rural/farm incidents and 3 motor vehicle accidents. Your TECT Rescue Helicopter was seen in the likes of Te Kaha, Matakana Island, Opotiki and Kaituna Cut. The most visited locations were Whakatane (6) and Rotorua (5).

The month of May commenced with the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a patient from Tauranga who had suffered from a medical event. The patient was flown to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, May 2, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua for a man in his 60's who had suffered from a medical event. The onboard crew transported the patient to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On the afternoon of Thursday, May 5, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a car vs motorbike crash near Whiritoa. The bike rider, a man in his 20's, had received pelvic injuries in the accident. He was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday, May 11, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to transport a man in his 30's from Rotorua Hospital who had sustained burns. He was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, May 14, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the Kaituna Cut for a girl who had collapsed. The patient was treated and transported to Tauranga Hospital for further care.

The same day, the helicopter was tasked to Edgecumbe for a man in his 50's who had suffered from a serious cardiac event. He was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the TECT Rescue Helicopter responded to a motor vehicle accident in Opotiki, where a woman in her 20's had sustained serious injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital in serious condition.

On Friday, May 20, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matakana Island for a woman in her 60's who had suffered a hip injury. Due to the patient's remote location, the rescue helicopter was the best equipped for the job. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the rescue crew was tasked to transport a woman in her 50's suffering from a serious cardiac event from Whakatane Hospital. She was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday, May 23, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Ruatoki for a woman who had suffered a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, May 28, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a woman in her 30's from Tauranga Hospital who had suffered from pregnancy complications. The woman was flown to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the helicopter was dispatched to Kaimai Forest Park for an activated Personal Locator Beacon, where a man in his 20's had sustained a leg injury whilst tramping. The patient was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, May 29, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a beacon search for a sunken boat in the Tauranga Harbour. The two occupants had made their way to shore and were assessed and treated by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic.

The same day, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport an infant who was suffering from a medical event for Tauranga Hospital. The young patient was flown to Starship Hospital for further treatment.

The helicopter was later dispatched to Ōmokoroa for a man in his 30's who had sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Keep life-saving missions like these possible. Donate to the TECT Rescue Helicopter at give.rescue.org.nz today.

