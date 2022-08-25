SVA Mobilises To Support The People Of Nelson
SVA is partnering with Nelson College to mobilise and assist the people of Nelson and Tasman in response to devastating floods in the region.
50 students have already committed to providing their support, and more volunteers are welcome to sign up via SVA at the following address: https://volunteer.sva.org.nz/programmes/128
Residents
can request help by calling SVA on 0800 005 902, emailing hello@sva.org.nz, or by
filling in the form on SVA's website at https://sva.org.nz/nelson-floods/
Sam
Johnson, co-founder and Chief Executive of SVA, is
enthusiastic about using SVA's skills and experience to
support volunteers in the region: "SVA steps up when we're
needed, and we've had plenty of experience with floods and
silt. We're really proud to be working alongside the
students of Nelson College and providing our systems to help
coordinate volunteers."
Matt Donald, a student from Nelson College helping to organise their volunteers agreed: "When the floods struck Nelson, I knew a massive response was needed to get our community back together. We’ve all seen the pictures of the damage in our region, and I thought the students and other rangatahi could make a real difference by coming together and supporting our community."
The first working bee is
Saturday 27th. Volunteers can meet at the Botanics Sports
Fields in Nelson anytime between 9am and 11am to be assigned
a property or project to
support.
Volunteers are advised to bring sturdy footwear, food and drink, a mask, a friendly smile and a great attitude ready to morally and physically support those most affected.
A Facebook post with more information is available here.