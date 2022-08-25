Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SVA Mobilises To Support The People Of Nelson

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Student Volunteer Army

SVA is partnering with Nelson College to mobilise and assist the people of Nelson and Tasman in response to devastating floods in the region.

50 students have already committed to providing their support, and more volunteers are welcome to sign up via SVA at the following address: https://volunteer.sva.org.nz/programmes/128

Residents can request help by calling SVA on 0800 005 902, emailing hello@sva.org.nz, or by filling in the form on SVA's website at https://sva.org.nz/nelson-floods/
 

Sam Johnson, co-founder and Chief Executive of SVA, is enthusiastic about using SVA's skills and experience to support volunteers in the region: "SVA steps up when we're needed, and we've had plenty of experience with floods and silt. We're really proud to be working alongside the students of Nelson College and providing our systems to help coordinate volunteers."
 

Matt Donald, a student from Nelson College helping to organise their volunteers agreed: "When the floods struck Nelson, I knew a massive response was needed to get our community back together. We’ve all seen the pictures of the damage in our region, and I thought the students and other rangatahi could make a real difference by coming together and supporting our community."

The first working bee is Saturday 27th. Volunteers can meet at the Botanics Sports Fields in Nelson anytime between 9am and 11am to be assigned a property or project to support. 
Volunteers are advised to bring sturdy footwear, food and drink, a mask, a friendly smile and a great attitude ready to morally and physically support those most affected.
 

A Facebook post with more information is available here.

