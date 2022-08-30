Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

14 Years Of Walking For Charity

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 6:22 am
Press Release: Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat New Zealand

The New Zealand branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community held its 14th annual ‘Walk for Humanity’ walkathon on Saturday 27th August 2022 at Barry Curtis Park. This year’s walkathon has raised close to $9000 so far, which will support Blind Low Vision NZ and Humanity First NZ charities. For over 130 years, Blind Low Vision NZ has given vision-impaired New Zealanders the opportunity to be self-reliant and do the things they need and want to in life. Humanity First NZ has been very active in the Food Security and Disaster Relief programmes in NZ and the Pacific Islands since 2007.

“Service to mankind is the essence of Islam and doing charitable acts is incumbent upon every Muslim”, says the event organizer Dr. Nadeem Ahmad. “The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is well known to support charities throughout the world and has raised several million dollars internationally through various charity walks. In NZ, we have raised tens of thousands for charity through this annual walkathon. It is our humble duty as Muslims to continue doing so and supporting fellow New Zealanders”.

Over a hundred participants took part in this year’s walk, along with representatives of Blind Low Vision NZ and Humanity First NZ. The walk was followed by a barbeque lunch sponsored by Team Khan of Mike Pero New Zealand, and special prizes were given to the individuals with the highest amounts raised.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a worldwide reformist movement in Islam, with millions of followers in 210 countries. It is acknowledged worldwide for its sincere efforts to establish global peace, and for its work towards charitable causes.

For more details contact: 0800 Y ISLAM (0800 9 47526) Toll free, or visit https://fundraise.blindlowvision.org.nz/event/walk-for-humanity/home to donate.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Paranoid Policies On Immigration


If only we could take one tenth of the energy we currently expend on worrying about what Ian Foster’s coaching policies are doing to the All Blacks, and feed it into the national grid. We’d be far better off putting some of that energy into worrying about the harms that our current immigration settings are doing to the nation. Forget the World Cup. There’s a far more important global competition going on to attract skilled labour – from nursing staff to the cutting edge workers in Artificial Intelligence – and New Zealand is losing this contest, hand over fist. People who want to come here, and/or want to stay here, are being driven away by the short-sighted chaotic and inhumane approach we take to the granting of permanent residency...
More>>




 
 

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>

Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 