Locals Urged To Support Te Tauihu Rāhui

Friday, 2 September 2022, 9:19 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlburians are urged to take note of the rāhui across the entire northern coastline of Te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-Māui that was put in place by Te Tauihu iwi following the recent flooding event.

The rāhui took effect at noon on Saturday 20 August and covers the area from Te Parinui o Whiti (the White Bluffs) in the east, west to Kahurangi Point, including Aorere and Tai Tapu. It covers all coastlines, river mouths, and floodwaters, and prevents the gathering of seafood and kai in these areas as well as swimming and entering the water.

The rāhui was implemented by the Iwi Emergency Management Rōpū, which works as part of the Emergency Operations Centres in both Nelson/Tasman and Marlborough, with the support of the eight mana whenua iwi of Te Tauihu. The rāhui will remain in place as long as te Taiao dictates.

Council’s Assets and Services Manager, Richard Coningham, says the floodwaters continue to pose significant disruptions across the rohe. “Slips and stormwater run- off from the rain events are still occurring and are still having an effect on the water quality in our rivers and along our coastline,” he said.

The rāhui placed on the waterways of Marlborough is used to exercise kaitiakitanga to allow time for the environment to regain balance or recover following the recent weather event and the implications this has caused to the river, coastlines and its resources. It is imposed for the well-being of people.

