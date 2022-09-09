Queen Elizabeth II – Vale Regina Exhibition At National Library

Queen Elizabeth II – Vale Regina at the National Library. Credit: Marcelo Duque Cesar/ National Library

A memorial exhibition for Queen Elizabeth II has opened at Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa National Library in Wellington following her death today.

This tribute to Queen Elizabeth II draws on the pictorial records held by the Alexander Turnbull Library, Archives New Zealand and Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision. These collections are richest in illustrating the visit during that ‘royal summer’ of 1953–54, so images from that tour are predominant in this 26-image exhibition.

The public are welcome to view the exhibition, which is free, on the ground floor during National Library opening hours of 9am to 5pm on weekdays and 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

The exhibition, in te reo Māori and English, can also be viewed online at: Queen Elizabeth II – Vale Regina | National Library of New Zealand (natlib.govt.nz)

A Condolence Book is in the National Library main foyer for visitors to pay their respects.

National Library’s Partnerships Coordinator Lucy Shand at the Queen Elizabeth II – Vale Regina exhibition. Credit: Marcelo Duque Cesar/ National Library

