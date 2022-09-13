Police Accept IPCA Findings

Police accept the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority in relation to an officer’s actions during the arrest of an aggressive man in Christchurch.

About 2.25pm on 4 March 2021, officers were called to an address in Madras Street. Staff initially warned the man involved but after they were called back to the address ten minutes later, they arrested the man for disorderly behaviour.

An altercation has taken place during which two staff were assaulted and our officer has kicked the man in the head while they tried to effect the arrest.

The man involved was charged with assaulting Police, resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour. He pled guilty to all charges.

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd says this was a highly charged scenario where two officers were assaulted:

“Police carried out a thorough investigation into this matter. There are always learnings from incidents such as these and we always take the opportunity to look at what we could have done differently or better,” says Supt. Todd.

“While in general we don’t comment on employment matters, we will say the officer remains a member of the New Zealand Police.”

