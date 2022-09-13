Police Accept IPCA Findings
Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 10:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police accept the findings by the Independent Police
Conduct Authority in relation to an officer’s actions
during the arrest of an aggressive man in
Christchurch.
About 2.25pm on 4 March 2021, officers
were called to an address in Madras Street. Staff initially
warned the man involved but after they were called back to
the address ten minutes later, they arrested the man for
disorderly behaviour.
An altercation has taken place
during which two staff were assaulted and our officer has
kicked the man in the head while they tried to effect the
arrest.
The man involved was charged with assaulting
Police, resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour. He pled
guilty to all charges.
Canterbury Metro Area Commander
Superintendent Lane Todd says this was a highly charged
scenario where two officers were assaulted:
“Police
carried out a thorough investigation into this matter. There
are always learnings from incidents such as these and we
always take the opportunity to look at what we could have
done differently or better,” says Supt.
Todd.
“While in general we don’t comment on
employment matters, we will say the officer remains a member
of the New Zealand
Police.”
