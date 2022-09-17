Investigations Underway Following Serious Crash, Stancombe Road

Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash on Stancombe Road, Flat Bush earlier today.

The crash, involving a cyclist and a moving vehicle and multiple parked vehicles, was reported just before 8:15am.

Sadly, the cyclist passed away at the scene.

An off-duty Police officer who was involved in the incident will be stood down from duty while an investigation is conducted.

The incident will be referred to the IPCA.

Cordons are expected to remain in place for some time and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Police are unable to comment further while investigations are occurring, including an investigation on behalf of the Coroner.

