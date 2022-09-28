Changes Proposed To Improve Safety On Waterways In The District

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is seeking community feedback on proposed changes to several ski lane locations on our waterways, with an aim to improving safety for all users ahead of the busy summer period.

QLDC Regulatory Manager, Anthony Hall said Council's Waterways staff had identified key areas across the district that required changes, notably ski lanes near popular swimming locations and picnic beaches.

"Boaties throughout the Queenstown Lakes generally use these lanes as intended, but we’re seeing examples of swimmers and other recreational users of our lakes entering these areas and creating a safety concern," said Mr Hall.

Changes are proposed to ski lanes in Kingston, Kelvin Grove, Roys Bay, Glendhu Bay, Sunshine Bay and Wilson Bay, and include:

Minor adjustments to the locations of these ski lanes

Narrowing the footprint of each ski lane to 60 metres at the beach with a 100 metre entry point

New signage and buoys to be installed, detailing where the ski lanes are and how to use them safely.

Mr Hall encouraged boaties, swimmers, and other recreational users of waterways in the district to find out more about Council’s proposed changes and to have their say.

"Our Waterways team will review all feedback with an aim to implement any changes ahead of the summer period later this year," said Mr Hall.

More information on the proposed safety improvements to waterways and a feedback form can be found at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/waterways-safety-improvements.

Feedback closes on Sunday 23 October 2022.

