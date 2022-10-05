Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Show Up For Your City This Saturday, Hamilton

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Okay Hamilton Kirikiriroa, here’s your itinerary for Saturday 8 October. It’s action-packed, exciting, and your last chance to help decide your city's future. Show up for your city this Saturday, cast your vote and attend Council’s free, family-friendly event, Your Neighbourhood.

Voters can drop their envelopes at a ballot box until midday Saturday. Can’t be bothered parking, getting out of your car and walking to the ballot box?

No worries - Council is hosting drive-thru voting from 9am to midday at three locations around the city – outside Council on Caro Street, Boundary Road in Claudelands, and at Countdown Dinsdale.

If you didn’t get your voting papers, or you forgot to enrol, you can cast a special vote. It’s quick, painless, and takes less than 10 minutes.

Pop into the Council building, or your local library from now until midday Saturday to do your special vote.

Once voting has closed, the party begins. Your Neighbourhood Central kicks off from 1pm in Garden Place. Expect music, puppies, games and entertainment.

Your Neighbourhood is an opportunity to learn more about what’s going on in your city in a fun, interactive way.

Get informed about Council projects and ask all your burning questions, while the kids meet their favourite Enchanted characters and learn how to operate a digger.

Grab some kai and watch the live entertainment, then pop on a virtual reality headset and meet some residents of Hamilton Zoo up close.

There is something for everyone so come along, bring your whaanau and friends, and find out what’s happening in Hamilton.

For even more entertainment, you can have dinner and then watch Frozen at Garden Place Movies. Meet the movie characters at 6.30pm and settle in for the screening at 7.30pm. BYO seats, blankets and cosy clothing. See you there!

