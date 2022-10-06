Update - Road closures, Wellington region - Wellington
05 October
Wainuiomata Road, Lower Hutt (Wainui Hill) has
reopened with a 30kmh speed
limit.
The road was
temporarily shut this evening after it was blocked by a
number
of vehicles that slid on ice.
Snow has also
caused the closure of State Highway 2, Remutaka Hill
tonight.
We urge motorists to avoid travel unless
necessary and to drive with care in
the icy
conditions.
If travel is necessary, check the Waka Kotahi
website for any traffic alerts
and drive to the
conditions. www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz
