Update - Road closures, Wellington region - Wellington

05 October

Wainuiomata Road, Lower Hutt (Wainui Hill) has reopened with a 30kmh speed

limit.

The road was temporarily shut this evening after it was blocked by a number

of vehicles that slid on ice.

Snow has also caused the closure of State Highway 2, Remutaka Hill tonight.

We urge motorists to avoid travel unless necessary and to drive with care in

the icy conditions.

If travel is necessary, check the Waka Kotahi website for any traffic alerts

and drive to the conditions. www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz

