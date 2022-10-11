Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The TECT Rescue Helicopter Saves 30 Lives In September

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 11:33 am
Press Release: TECT Rescue Helicopter

Your TECT Rescue Helicopter carried out 30 missions over the month of September, including 18 inter-hospital transfers, 5 medical events, 5 rural or farm related incidents and 2 motor-vehicle accidents. Your TECT Rescue Helicopter crew was spotted in the likes of Tauranga, with 8 missions taking place, and Te Kaha, with 2 missions taking place.

The month commenced with the TECT Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Te Kaha Medical Centre for a teenage girl suffering from an asthma attack. The patient was transported to Whakatane Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday night, September 7th, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Gisborne Hospital for a woman in her 50s suffering from a serious stroke. The patient was transported to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

On September 13th, a young boy suffering from a serious medical condition needed to be transported from Whakatane Hospital. The TECT Rescue Helicopter flew the patient to Starship Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday night, September 14th, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tauranga Hospital for a male in his 70s who was suffering from a critical medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. The next morning, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Ranga for a male in his 20s who was involved in a serious MVA and was in critical condition. The patient required a life-saving procedure and was urgently flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That weekend the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural property north of Matamata for a male in his 50s who had sustained serious injuries after falling off his roof. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town west of Whakatane for a young girl who had sustained multiple injuries after falling off her motorbike. The patient was flown to Starship Hospital for further treatment.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter was called out on the 27th of September to transport a teenage girl from Taumarunui Hospital who was experiencing pregnancy difficulties. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Support your rescue crew and help them continue to carry out life-saving missions like these. Head to give.rescue.org.nz to donate today.

