Customs Makes A Further Arrest Over Methamphetamine In Suitcase

A 39-year Auckland man has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in smuggling methamphetamine into New Zealand, following Customs’ search of a Māngere address this morning.

This morning’s arrest relates to the alleged importation of the Class A controlled drug through Auckland International Airport in June 2022 for which another man is currently before the courts.

Customs officers at Auckland International Airport discovered just over 2.1 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in the false bottom of a suitcase of a traveller from Mexico.

The traveller stated the suitcase was packed by a friend and that he was travelling to New Zealand to complete documentation relating to a large inheritance he was to receive. He was subsequently arrested for importing methamphetamine.

As both cases are now before the courts, Customs will not be commenting further.

