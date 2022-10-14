Cr Sophie Barker Appointed Deputy Mayor

Dunedin (Friday, 14 October 2022) – Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says he is delighted to today announce Cr Sophie Barker as his Deputy Mayor.

“Cr Barker has a proven track record as an astute, strategic, hard-working and conscientious Councillor and I’m thrilled to appoint her to the position of Deputy Mayor,” Mayor Radich says.

“Along with her skills, Cr Barker was the top-polling Councillor candidate in the recent election, which demonstrates the confidence the community has in her to deliver.

“One of my top priorities as Mayor is to build the community’s trust in the Council. This can be achieved through greater engagement with the city’s residents and stakeholders, which is something both Cr Barker and I strongly believe in.”

Cr Barker says, “It is an honour to accept the role of Deputy Mayor and the responsibilities that come along with it.

“I can’t wait to begin my new role, supporting the new Mayor and Council as we understand the community’s aspirations and deliver on Dunedin’s outstanding potential.”

Mayor Radich says he will announce other Councillor appointments, such as Committee Chairs, on Wednesday, 19 October.

Meanwhile, the final results for the Dunedin City Council elections have now been received and are available online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/2022-election-results.

