Arrest Made Following Naenae Firearms Incident

Attributed to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Charlie Munro.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in relation to gunshots fired at an address in Naenae early on Sunday 12 May.

A number of search warrants were executed in the Wellington area this week, leading to the arrest earlier today.

The man is due to appears in the Hutt Valley District Court on Friday 17 May, facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate.

Firing at a house is a reckless and dangerous act that is not acceptable to the community or Police and we will continue to hold people to account for unlawful use of firearms.

We are pleased with today’s arrest. Any incident involving firearms presents a significant risk to the intended targets, as well as innocent members of the public.

