New Zealand And Tuvalu Reaffirm Close Relationship

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Tuvalu have reaffirmed their close relationship, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says.

“New Zealand is committed to working with Tuvalu on a shared vision of resilience, prosperity and security, in close concert with Australia,” says Mr Peters, who last visited Tuvalu in 2019.

“It is my pleasure to return to Funafuti with a broad delegation, which demonstrates New Zealand’s commitment to Tuvalu on the issues that matter to it most.

“Our discussions with Tuvalu’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Health Minister, Climate Change Minister and several other Ministers are providing a strong platform for focusing our future cooperation,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters has been joined in Tuvalu by Health & Pacific Peoples Minister Dr Shane Reti; Climate Change Minister Simon Watts; Chair of the Foreign, Defence and Trade Committee Tim van de Molen; and Opposition Foreign Affairs Spokesperson David Parker.

“There’s no denying the scale of the challenges Tuvalu faces, particularly those caused by the impacts of climate change,” Mr Peters says.

“It has been helpful for our delegation to see these challenges first-hand and to discuss with the country’s political leadership how New Zealand can continue to play a role in helping to meet them.”

During the visit, Mr Peters and the delegation are highlighting New Zealand’s commitment to supporting Tuvalu’s development goals and priorities, including in the areas of strengthening climate change resilience and improving water security, digital connectivity, and maritime safety.

Tuvalu is the final destination on this week’s Pacific tour, following Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu. The New Zealand delegation returns to Auckland tomorrow.

