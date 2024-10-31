Te Māori Manaaki Taonga Trust Board Strengthened

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

He toi whakairo, he mana tangata.

The reappointment of one trustee and the appointment of four new trustees to the Te Māori Manaaki Taonga Trust Board will enable the legacy of Te Māori to be carried forward into the future, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka and Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith have announced.

Mr Arapata Hakiwai (Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) has been reappointed. Mr Hakiwai is currently the kaihautū Māori co-leader at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, where he provides bicultural leadership and works to develop strong relationships with iwi.

The four new appointments are:

Tā Selwyn Parata (Ngāti Porou). Tā Selwyn is a champion of the utilisation and revitalisation of te reo Māori, tikanga, waiata and kapa haka. Under his leadership, Te Matatini has grown significantly in viewership and kapa haka participation across the country.

Ms Puamiria Parata-Goodall (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Māmoe, Waitaha and Ngāti Kahungunu). Ms Parata-Goodall has over 30 years’ experience in the arts, culture and heritage sectors. She is current a member of the Ngāi Tahu Fund, Te Pae Kōrako Ngāi Tahu Archives, Canterbury Museum Trust Board and the Arts Council of New Zealand.

Mr Ngataiharuru Taepa (Te Arawa, Te Āti Awa). Mr Taepa is one of New Zealand’s most significant and innovative contemporary Māori artists and is the present Chair of Te Atinga, Contemporary Visual Arts Committee of Toi Māori Aotearoa.

Ms Evie O’Brien (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Pikiao). Ms O’Brien has built a career working in executive leadership in higher education. She was previously the inaugural Program Director at the Atlantic Institute based at Rhodes Trust, Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

These appointments come as we have just marked the 40th anniversary of Te Māori, Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Te Māori stands as one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant cultural achievements, a transformative event that brought Māori taonga to the world, showcasing the identity, mana, and the richness of Māori culture.”

Established by founding trustees Tā Hirini Moko Mead, Wiremu Cooper and Te Aue Davis, the Trust sought to ensure that Māori were afforded the skills needed to care for their taonga, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.

The Trust was relaunched in 2015 by Piri Sciascia, Arapata Hakiwai and Garry Nicholas, with a broader focus including leading and supporting information exchange, knowledge transfer, and increasing awareness and understanding of taonga Māori.

“I believe there is potential for a reimagined Te Māori, where our culture and taonga amplify international trade and tourism opportunities.

“To quote Tā Hirini Moko Mead, ‘Te Māori raised our self-esteem, it gave us more space in the world, it defined clearly our identity as Māori and as New Zealanders, it ennobled us and lifted our morale – illuminated by a new glow of internationalism’.

“Te Māori is as relevant today as it was 40 years ago, and our collective challenge is to enable its impact to continue.

“I want to acknowledge and thank Garry Nicholas, for his commitment to reviving and strengthening the Trust.”

