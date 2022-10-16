UPDATE: Homicide, Lower Hutt

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd:

Wellington Police can now name the victim who died after a serious assault in Lower Hutt on Friday.

Craig McKelvie, 52, of Wellington, was located at a Mason Ave address in Moera, Lower Hutt about 10pm on 14 October.

He had been seriously assaulted.

Emergency services attended the scene quickly, however Mr McKelvie died from his injuries in hospital.

Police are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police believe friends or associates of Mr McKelvie may hold information that could help us in this investigation and we would like to hear from anyone who spoke with him in the days before his death.

We would also like to hear from anyone else who may have information that could our inquiry.

Information can be given to Police via 105, quoting file number 221015/8888, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Further updates will be provided as the Police investigation allows.

