TECT Rescue Helicopter Saves 9 Lives Over Long Weekend

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 3:50 pm
Press Release: TECT Rescue Helicopter

A total of 9 life-saving missions were completed by your TECT Rescue Helicopter over the long weekend. Your TECT Rescue Helicopter was commonly seen at Whakatane Hospital, with completing 3 inter-hospital transfers there.

The Friday started with the TECT Rescue Helicopter being dispatched near Manakau Heads for a woman who had fallen and sustained serious injuries. The patient was stabilised at the scene and flown to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment. That same evening, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Katikati where a man in his 60s had suffered a cardiac event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a man in his 80s from Tauranga Hospital who was suffering from a critical medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was called to Whakatane Hospital to transport a man in his 60s who was suffering a critical medical event. The man was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was called to Opotiki for a teenage female who was suffering from pregnancy difficulties. The patient was transported to Waikato hospital alongside her partner, for further treatment.

Support your rescue crew and help them continue to carry out life-saving missions like these. Head to give.rescue.org.nz to donate today.

