Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Forest & Bird Takes 'No New Mines' Rally To Richmond Forest Park

Sunday, 30 October 2022, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Forest & Bird members have gathered this morning at Mt Richmond Forest Park between Nelson and Blenheim, the third stop on a national rally for conservation land under threat of being mined for coal, gold, and other minerals.

Forest & Bird is calling for the Labour Government to fulfil its 2017 promise to end mining on public conservation land, and protect the forests, mountains, and wetlands that New Zealanders love.

Standing next to ancient native trees and the pristine Wakamarina River, within a mining permit zone, the group unfurled a replica of the iconic banner from the 2010 March Against Mining.

Forest & Bird’s Top of the South Conservation Manager Scott Burnett said “Forest & Bird members are proudly carrying this banner as a reminder of the 40,000 people – including Jacinda Ardern – who marched to protect our public forests and mountains from destructive mining.

“Mt Richmond Forest Park belongs to all New Zealanders, and is home to incredible native species including the pekapeka-tou-roa long-tailed bat. Like all public conservation land, this forest is for nature and our future, not for mining.”

Despite the Prime Minister's promise in 2017 that there would be 'No new mines on conservation land', 78 mining arrangements on conservation landhave since been granted, with more exploration and prospecting permits covering over 150,000 ha of conservation land.

This area includes a 500 km2 gold prospecting permit overlapping with Mt Richmond Forest Park provided to an Australian mining company.

Forest & Bird Chief Executive Nicola Toki said “In 2017 Prime Minister Ardern promised through theSpeech from the Thronethat the Government wouldendnew mining on conservation land.

“That promise remains unfulfilled. But with the Green Party's Crown Minerals (Prohibition of Mining) Amendment Bill on the table, Prime Minister Ardern and her cabinet colleagues – Ministers Woods, Parker, and Williams – have the opportunity to show they’re serious about climate change and to deliver onthis generation’s “nuclear-free moment”. If they are, they must support this bill.”

Since 2017, approved mining activities on conservation land include exploratory drilling for tungsten near Glenorchy; gold exploration in the Coromandel; and permits granted across Northland, Rotorua, Nelson-Marlborough, and the West Coast.

Numerous new coal mines are proposed for conservation land, including the Te Kuha Mine, which Forest & Bird has been battling in court for years, a new resource consent application for a coal mine in indigenous forest near Reefton that would continue until 2050, and planned widespread mining on the biodiversity hotspot of the Denniston Plateau.

Ms Toki says “Twelve years on from the March Against Mining, when New Zealand got behind this banner, it’s time to see an end to mines on our shared conservation estate. Our mountains, forests, wetlands and rivers are for our biodiversity, our climate, and our future, not for mining.”

“Forest & Bird and New Zealand’s environmental NGOs will campaign to protect conservation land from mining until we succeed.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>




Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>

Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 