Truck crash, SH1, Motutere - Bay of Plenty
Sunday, 6 November 2022, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a truck crash on SH1,
Motutere, between Waitapu Raod and Te Heuheu Road.
Police
were called about 4.30am.
There have been no serious
injuries.
The road may be closed for some time, and
diversions are in place.
Motorists travelling through the
area should expect delays and take an alternate route if
possible.
