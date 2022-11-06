Truck crash, SH1, Motutere - Bay of Plenty

Emergency services are at the scene of a truck crash on SH1, Motutere, between Waitapu Raod and Te Heuheu Road.

Police were called about 4.30am.

There have been no serious injuries.

The road may be closed for some time, and diversions are in place.

Motorists travelling through the area should expect delays and take an alternate route if possible.

