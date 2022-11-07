Police seek information following stabbing in Whanganui



Whanganui Police are investigating after a male self-presented at Whanganui Hospital with a serious stab wound.

Early enquiries have established that an incident took place in the top carpark at Castle Cliff Beach around 1am on Sunday morning (6 November 2022).

A 35-year-old man was stabbed and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police are seeking any witnesses to the incident which is believed to have involved a large group of people.

Anyone who was in the area or has any information which may be relevant to Police is asked to contact Whanganui Police Station.

Alternatively, you can contact Police on 105 quoting file number 221106/2277.

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111.

