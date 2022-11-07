Police seek information following stabbing in Whanganui
Monday, 7 November 2022, 12:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Whanganui Police are investigating after a male
self-presented at Whanganui Hospital with a serious stab
wound.
Early enquiries have established that an
incident took place in the top carpark at Castle Cliff Beach
around 1am on Sunday morning (6 November 2022).
A
35-year-old man was stabbed and remains in hospital in a
serious but stable condition.
Police are seeking any
witnesses to the incident which is believed to have involved
a large group of people.
Anyone who was in the area or
has any information which may be relevant to Police is asked
to contact Whanganui Police Station.
Alternatively,
you can contact Police on 105 quoting file number
221106/2277.
Information can also be provided
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
