Serious crash, SH29, Karapiro - Waikato

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash on SH29, Karapiro, where a vehicle has struck a tree.

Police were called about 7.10pm.

Initial indications are that there have been serious injuries.

The road is closed, with diversions in place, and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

Please avoid the area if possible.

