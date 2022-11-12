National Advisory: No Tsunami Threat To New Zealand

Message No: 3

Issued 00:46 12 November 2022

More Detail: An earthquake has occurred with these parameters:

Origin time: 1049 UTC NOV 11 2022 NZ time: 2022-11-11 23:49 Co-ordinates: 19.3 SOUTH 172.0 WEST Depth: 33 KM / 20 MILES Location: TONGA REGION Magnitude: 7.5

The above magnitude is provisional and may be increased or decreased as more seismic data becomes available.

This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.

NEMA has assessed the information with the assistance of science advisors. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will affect New Zealand.

This Advisory has been issued to all local Civil Defence authorities, emergency services, other agencies and media.

This will be the final message via the National Warning System for this event unless the event parameters change significantly.

Only messages issued by the National Emergency Management Agency represent the official warning status for New Zealand.

Normal National Emergency Management Agency contact details apply:

General enquiries to 04 830 5100

Media enquiries to 04 494 6951

Further information:

This is the last message via the National Warning System for this event.

Useful websites:

www.civildefence.govt.nz

www.getthru.govt.nz

www.facebook.com/NZCivilDefence/

Twitter @NZCivilDefence

Issued by:

Message authorised by the National Controller.

