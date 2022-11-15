Quick Response Sees Group Arrested After Aggravated Robbery

Five people have been charged following an aggravated robbery in Ellerslie on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the jewellery store on Main Highway after 4.30pm.

Police, including the Eagle helicopter, quickly responded to the incident and apprehended the group shortly after the incident in Mt Wellington.

Four men and a woman and have been charged with aggravated robbery.

A 35-year-old woman and two 18-year-old men are due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old are due to appear in the Youth Court to face their charges.

