Quick Response Sees Group Arrested After Aggravated Robbery
Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 10:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Five people have been charged following an aggravated
robbery in Ellerslie on Monday afternoon.
The incident
occurred at the jewellery store on Main Highway after
4.30pm.
Police, including the Eagle helicopter,
quickly responded to the incident and apprehended the group
shortly after the incident in Mt Wellington.
Four men
and a woman and have been charged with aggravated
robbery.
A 35-year-old woman and two 18-year-old men
are due to appear in Auckland District Court
today.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old are
due to appear in the Youth Court to face their
charges.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...More>>