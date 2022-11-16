Fatal Crash - Dunedin
Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 9:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on Dunedin’s
northern motorway this
morning.
The crash,
involving a car and a truck, was reported to Police at
7.55am.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place. Motorists are asked to follow
the directions of
emergency services staff at the
scene.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector
...More>>