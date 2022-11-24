Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Made - East Tamaki Homicide

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in East Tamaki on the morning of Sunday 13 November, have today arrested a 17-year-old youth and charged him with murder.

He faces two additional charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in relation to two other victims from the same incident.

The youth is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court tomorrow, 25 November.

The deceased man was laid to rest today by his grieving family and they have been advised of the arrest.

Police continue to provide support to the family who have maintained their desire for privacy.

It has taken hours of video analysis and witness interviews to accurately determine the actions of people in this particular incident.

The arrest today is a step in the right direction for the victim’s family and the investigation team.

At this stage, Police are not ruling out further arrests.

We have plenty of work to undertake but I am confident we will get there.

Police are still appealing for anyone with information or mobile phone videos from the night.

We continue to appeal for information to be shared via our online portal(link is external), via the 105 Police line, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

