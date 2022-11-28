Man Arrested After Three Incidents At Christchurch Retail Premises Today

Christchurch Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to three dishonesty crimes at retail premises in the city this morning.

The first incident occurred at 6.45am, at a service station on Madras Street. The man allegedly entered the service station, threatened staff with violence, and stole vaping products, ice creams and drinks.

The second incident occurred at a supermarket on Moorhouse Avenue at 7.20am, where the man allegedly entered a staff only area armed with a weapon and stole cigarettes.

Fortunately nobody was injured in either of these incidents, although staff were understandably shaken.

A third incident involving the same offender occurred on Colombo Street at 11.05am where the man allegedly entered a dairy and stole tobacco products.

The man was arrested by Police on Stanley Street a short time later.

The man has been charged with robbery, aggravated burglary and burglary and is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

