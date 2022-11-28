Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Arrested After Three Incidents At Christchurch Retail Premises Today

Monday, 28 November 2022, 1:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Christchurch Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to three dishonesty crimes at retail premises in the city this morning.

The first incident occurred at 6.45am, at a service station on Madras Street. The man allegedly entered the service station, threatened staff with violence, and stole vaping products, ice creams and drinks.

The second incident occurred at a supermarket on Moorhouse Avenue at 7.20am, where the man allegedly entered a staff only area armed with a weapon and stole cigarettes.

Fortunately nobody was injured in either of these incidents, although staff were understandably shaken.

A third incident involving the same offender occurred on Colombo Street at 11.05am where the man allegedly entered a dairy and stole tobacco products.

The man was arrested by Police on Stanley Street a short time later.

The man has been charged with robbery, aggravated burglary and burglary and is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 

nib: Confronting Survey Results Show ‘Parents Have Never Done It So Hard’
Leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has released initial findings from its fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey, revealing the impact of the rising cost of living on Kiwi parents... More>>



National: Prime Minister Urged To Take Action For Iran
National calls for the Prime Minister to designate the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorism organisation, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>



Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Hamilton West By-election
Voting gets underway on Monday in the Hamilton West by-election to choose a local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: Government Must Extend Fuel Rebate In A Recession
Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but come 31st January, the cost to fill their car will go up $10 to $15 overnight, the price of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36% - at a time when inflation is projected to rise again... More>>



Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 